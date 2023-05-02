Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Lewis, Flo D. — Services 11 a.m. Thursday, Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville
Ridener, Juanita Marie — Services 11 a.m. Wednesday (today), Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville
FLOYD COUNTY
Baker, Russell Gerard — Visitation, 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. Thursday, Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Dotts, Sheila S. — Services 6 p.m. Thursday, Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road, New Albany
Jenks, Pearl “Patty” — Memorial Service 2 p.m. Wednesday (today), Kraft Funeral Service, New Albany
Townsend, Chief William C. — Mass Wednesday (today) 10 a.m., Our Lady of Perpetual Help, New Albany
Williams, David L. — Mass 10 a.m. Friday, St. Joe Hill Catholic Church
NEXT OF KIN
Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany, is looking for the next of kin for John Cole Jr., a resident of New Albany, who passed away April 26, 2023. Anyone with information on the deceased, call Julie at Kraft Funeral Home, 812-981-2410.
