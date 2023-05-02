Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Lewis, Flo D. — Services 11 a.m. Thursday, Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville

Ridener, Juanita Marie — Services 11 a.m. Wednesday (today), Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville

FLOYD COUNTY

Baker, Russell Gerard — Visitation, 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. Thursday, Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Dotts, Sheila S. — Services 6 p.m. Thursday, Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road, New Albany

Jenks, Pearl “Patty” — Memorial Service 2 p.m. Wednesday (today), Kraft Funeral Service, New Albany

Townsend, Chief William C. — Mass Wednesday (today) 10 a.m., Our Lady of Perpetual Help, New Albany

Williams, David L. — Mass 10 a.m. Friday, St. Joe Hill Catholic Church

NEXT OF KIN

Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany, is looking for the next of kin for John Cole Jr., a resident of New Albany, who passed away April 26, 2023. Anyone with information on the deceased, call Julie at Kraft Funeral Home, 812-981-2410.

