Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Fry, Connie Mae — 11 a.m. Saturday (today), at E.M. Coots’ Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Stallard, A. Lee — Noon Tuesday, at First Southern Baptist Church, Clarksville

FLOYD COUNTY

Curry, James C. — 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Trinity United Methodist Church, New Albany

Dannenfelser, Roger Allen —11 a.m. Wednesday, Floyds Knobs Christian Church, Floyds Knobs

Millican, Claud Leigh — Noon Saturday (today), at Trinity United Methodist Church, New Albany

Rawlings, Richard — Visitation 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany, with cremation to follow

Shrader, Virginia L. —1 p.m. Sunday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Sparks, Margaret Elizabeth Ogden Bower — 6 p.m. Monday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

HARRISON COUNTY

Walker, Charles E. — 4 p.m. Sunday, at Palmyra United Methodist Church, Palmyra

Tags

Trending Video