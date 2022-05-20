Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Fry, Connie Mae — 11 a.m. Saturday (today), at E.M. Coots’ Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Stallard, A. Lee — Noon Tuesday, at First Southern Baptist Church, Clarksville
FLOYD COUNTY
Curry, James C. — 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Trinity United Methodist Church, New Albany
Dannenfelser, Roger Allen —11 a.m. Wednesday, Floyds Knobs Christian Church, Floyds Knobs
Millican, Claud Leigh — Noon Saturday (today), at Trinity United Methodist Church, New Albany
Rawlings, Richard — Visitation 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany, with cremation to follow
Shrader, Virginia L. —1 p.m. Sunday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Sparks, Margaret Elizabeth Ogden Bower — 6 p.m. Monday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
HARRISON COUNTY
Walker, Charles E. — 4 p.m. Sunday, at Palmyra United Methodist Church, Palmyra
