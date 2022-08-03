No obituaries were submitted to the News and Tribune for Thursday, Aug. 4.
Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Lilly, Donald William — 2 p.m. Thursday (today), at E.M. Coots’ Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Schindler, Martin Raphael — 11 a.m. Friday, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Clarksville
FLOYD COUNTY
Balmer, Stephen Donald — 11 a.m. Friday, at St. John the Baptist Church, Floyds Knobs
Jaggers, Bonnie Jean (Kannapel) 1 p.m. Saturday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions New Albany
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.