Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Burke, Margaret MacLeod — Celebration of Life, 10 a.m. Friday, St. John Paul II Church, Sellersburg
Czape, Michael R. — Memorial visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
FAYETTE COUNTY
Kline, Sharon Lee — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Urban Winkler Funeral Home, Connersville
FLOYD COUNTY
Creps, David A. — 1:30 p.m. Friday, at DePauw Memorial United Methodist Church, New Albany
Davis, Clifford Carlton — 11 a.m. Friday, at Newcomer Funerals, Cremations and Receptions, New Albany
Graver Bonnie Lou — Cremation chosen with reception for family and friends noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, at Newcomer Funerals, Cremations and Receptions, New Albany
Hawkins, Donald Foster — 11 a.m. Thursday (today), at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Mayville Jr., John J. — 11 a.m. Monday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Robison, Ruby Ann — 10 a.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany
Sillings, Fairy M. — 11 a.m. Thursday (today), at Gelbach & Royce Funeral Home, Georgetown
Sparrow, Loretta Jean — 7 p.m. Thursday (today), at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.