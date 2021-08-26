Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

McCrady, Barbara Jean memorial service 4 p.m. Sunday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Montgomery, William Lawrence 11 a.m. Monday, at Sellersburg Church of Christ

Wessel, Ellen Doughty 3 p.m. Friday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Willett, Dorothy Mae “Dottie” (Williams) 1 p.m. Friday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Lin, Raymond C.T. 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4 at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Merten Jr., Edward John 1 p.m. Friday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Morgan, Charles Donald 10 a.m. Tuesday, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, New Albany

Timberlake, Joyce L. 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, at Grace Lutheran Church, New Albany

HARRISON COUNTY

Trowbridge, Sheryl Elaine cremation chosen with graveside service at noon Saturday, at Palmyra Cemetery with Love Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you