Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
McCrady, Barbara Jean memorial service 4 p.m. Sunday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Montgomery, William Lawrence 11 a.m. Monday, at Sellersburg Church of Christ
Wessel, Ellen Doughty 3 p.m. Friday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Willett, Dorothy Mae “Dottie” (Williams) 1 p.m. Friday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Lin, Raymond C.T. 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4 at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Merten Jr., Edward John 1 p.m. Friday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Morgan, Charles Donald 10 a.m. Tuesday, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, New Albany
Timberlake, Joyce L. 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, at Grace Lutheran Church, New Albany
HARRISON COUNTY
Trowbridge, Sheryl Elaine cremation chosen with graveside service at noon Saturday, at Palmyra Cemetery with Love Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.