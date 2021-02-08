Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

McReynolds, Jeanne 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, at St. Francis Xavier Church, Henryville

FLOYD COUNTY

Buchanan, Betty Hottle 11 a.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Dedman, Susan Scanlon memorial service to be held at a later date with Kraft Funeral Services, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

Getrost, Sylvia Pearl (Clark) private service Tuesday with Newcomer Creations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

