Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
McReynolds, Jeanne 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, at St. Francis Xavier Church, Henryville
FLOYD COUNTY
Buchanan, Betty Hottle 11 a.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Dedman, Susan Scanlon memorial service to be held at a later date with Kraft Funeral Services, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Getrost, Sylvia Pearl (Clark) private service Tuesday with Newcomer Creations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.