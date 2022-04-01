Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY
Hall, Dorothy Lee —11 a.m. Thursday, at First Christian Church, Columbus
CLARK COUNTY
Miller, Richard “Rick” Ray — 11 a.m. Saturday (today) at Sellersburg Church of Christ
Payne, Thomas William — Celebration of Life, 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday (today), at Fraternal Order of Eagles, Jeffersonville
Ratliff, Genevieve Louise — 1 p.m. Saturday (today), at E.M. Coots’ Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Stettenbenz Jr., Robert Lawrence — Noon Monday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Wright, Wanda Melvina — 2 p.m. Saturday (today), at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown
FLOYD COUNTY
Hickerson, Virginia Mae — 11 a.m. Saturday (today), at Bethel A.M.E. Church, New Albany
LaDuke, Timothy M. — Noon Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
McIntyre, Lyle Wayne — 4 p.m. Saturday (today), at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Sarles, Jane — Memorial service 2 p.m. Sunday, May 1, at The Tabernacle at Silver Heights Camp, New Albany
Winkler, John T. — 11 a.m. Saturday (today), at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
OUT OF STATE
Thomas, Elmer “Buster” Anthony — 2 p.m. Sunday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, Juneau Drive Chapel, Louisville
