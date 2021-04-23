Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Mosley, Virginia "Sue" 1 p.m. Tuesday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
FLOYD COUNTY
Cecil, Mark 10 a.m. Monday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Keach, Robert Parker 6 p.m. Tuesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Kern, Ronald C. 1 p.m. Tuesday, at St. John Presbyterian Church, New Albany
HARRISON COUNTY
Raab, Margaret noon Saturday, at Love Funeral Home, Palmyra
