Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Mosley, Virginia "Sue" 1 p.m. Tuesday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

FLOYD COUNTY

Cecil, Mark 10 a.m. Monday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Keach, Robert Parker 6 p.m. Tuesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Kern, Ronald C. 1 p.m. Tuesday, at St. John Presbyterian Church, New Albany

HARRISON COUNTY

Raab, Margaret noon Saturday, at Love Funeral Home, Palmyra

