Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Cissell, James "Hogan" — 1 p.m. Monday, at St. John Paul II Catholic Church, Sellersburg (old church building)
Cox, Lorris K. — Graveside service will be conducted at a future date Kingman, AZ. Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg is entrusted with arrangements
Walton, John Wayne — 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at Gilt Edge Baptist Church, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Cox, Linda Sue (Bostock) — 11 a.m. Monday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Hoffman, John E. — 3 p.m. Saturday (today), at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Homrighausen, Jerry Lee — 11 a.m. Monday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany
Smith, Larry — 1 p.m. Wednesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Walker, Gayleon — 11 a.m. Saturday (today, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany
OUT OF STATE
Hollerman, Ellis Franklin — Service was held Oct. 31 at First Baptist Church, Winchester, Gallatin, TN
