CLARK COUNTY

Broughton, Marie — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown

Coleman Jr., Col. Charlie James — 11 a.m. Friday, at Wesley United Methodist Church, Jeffersonville

Farese, Pamela Ann — Celebration of Life, 10 a.m. Saturday, Perrin Park West Pavilion, Jeffersonville

Goodale, Michael Anthony — Celebration of Life 3 p.m. Saturday, Market Street Chapel, Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes

Jenkins, Leatrice Lenora (Crandall) — 11 a.m. Saturday, Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Ross, Ralph W. Sr. — 11 a.m. Saturday, Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Schaal, Alfred — 2 p.m. Sunday, Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville

Shepherd, Lucinda Elaine — 11 a.m. Saturday at Eastern Heights Baptist Church 

FLOYD COUNTY

Ballard, Beverly Diane — 1 p.m. Saturday at Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park, New Albany

Harley, Chris B. — 11 a.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Vetter, Alvin R. — 11 a.m. Monday, Oak Street Chapel of Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes

Wills, Charles Robert "Chuck" — 3 p.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you