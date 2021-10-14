CLARK COUNTY
Broughton, Marie — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown
Coleman Jr., Col. Charlie James — 11 a.m. Friday, at Wesley United Methodist Church, Jeffersonville
Farese, Pamela Ann — Celebration of Life, 10 a.m. Saturday, Perrin Park West Pavilion, Jeffersonville
Goodale, Michael Anthony — Celebration of Life 3 p.m. Saturday, Market Street Chapel, Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes
Jenkins, Leatrice Lenora (Crandall) — 11 a.m. Saturday, Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Ross, Ralph W. Sr. — 11 a.m. Saturday, Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Schaal, Alfred — 2 p.m. Sunday, Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville
Shepherd, Lucinda Elaine — 11 a.m. Saturday at Eastern Heights Baptist Church
FLOYD COUNTY
Ballard, Beverly Diane — 1 p.m. Saturday at Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park, New Albany
Harley, Chris B. — 11 a.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Vetter, Alvin R. — 11 a.m. Monday, Oak Street Chapel of Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes
Wills, Charles Robert "Chuck" — 3 p.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
