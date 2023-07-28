Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Hughes, Ruby D. — Funeral Mass 1 p.m. Thursday, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Jeffersonville

Taylor, Jerry Wayne — 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Weber, Jeffery Lee — 3 p.m. Saturday (today), at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Keithley, Urban Owen — Celebration of life 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday (today), at Edwardsville United Methodist Church, Georgetown

Morris, Beverly L. — Memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Smith-White, Beth Elise — Celebration of life 3 p.m. Saturday (today), at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Turley, Forrest Wilson — Cremation chosen with private graveside service entrusted to Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, New Albany

Wood, Mildred L. — 11 a.m. Monday, at Edwardsville United Methodist Church, Georgetown

NEXT OF KIN

Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for Robert Joseph Etheridge. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner’s office at 812-946-8714.

