Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Hughes, Ruby D. — Funeral Mass 1 p.m. Thursday, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Jeffersonville
Taylor, Jerry Wayne — 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Weber, Jeffery Lee — 3 p.m. Saturday (today), at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Keithley, Urban Owen — Celebration of life 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday (today), at Edwardsville United Methodist Church, Georgetown
Morris, Beverly L. — Memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Smith-White, Beth Elise — Celebration of life 3 p.m. Saturday (today), at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Turley, Forrest Wilson — Cremation chosen with private graveside service entrusted to Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, New Albany
Wood, Mildred L. — 11 a.m. Monday, at Edwardsville United Methodist Church, Georgetown
NEXT OF KIN
Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for Robert Joseph Etheridge. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner’s office at 812-946-8714.
