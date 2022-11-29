Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
McCartin, Terry N. — Celebration of life 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at Silver Creek High School main gymnasium
Schuley, Joyce — Memorial service 2 p.m. Thursday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Burden, Nancy Gayle — Memorial service 3 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Didat, Elmer Charles — 11 a.m. Friday, at St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church, New Albany
Shaffer, John Jacob — 6 p.m. Wednesday (today), Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street, New Albany
Woods, Tammy J. — 1 p.m. Wednesday (today), at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
LAWRENCE COUNTY
Henderson, Georgia F. — Graveside service 2 p.m. Thursday, at Fairview Community Cemetery, Bedford
