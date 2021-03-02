Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Lanham, Edith 1 p.m. graveside service Wednesday, at Eastern Cemetery, Jeffersonville
Moore Sr., Theo Leslie 2 p.m. Saturday, Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Cadle, Clifford Alan "Cliff" 4 p.m. Sunday, at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, Floyds Knobs
Michael, Mary A. (Knight) 11 a.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Scharf, Juanita L. 1 p.m. Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany
