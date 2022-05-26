Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
FLOYD COUNTY
Engle, Martha Lee (Missi) — 10 a.m. Friday (today), at St. Mary’s Navilleton Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs
Gettelfinger, Dorothy Rose — 11 a.m. Wednesday, at St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs
Hopper, Samuel "Sam" Rex — 10 a.m. Saturday, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, New Albany
Volpert II, Paul H. — 11 a.m. Tuesday, at St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church, New Albany
