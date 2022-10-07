Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Scott Sr., Larry Kenneth — 11 a.m. Monday, Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
FLOYD COUNTY
Farish, Merlin Joseph — Cremation chosen, Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany, entrusted with his care
Landrum, Lola Dorothea (Huber) — 4 p.m. Saturday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Lames, Johnny V. — 10 a.m. Wednesday, Naville & Seabrook Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Schmidt, Anna — 11 a.m. Monday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
LOUISVILLE
Stephenson, Rita (Zenon) — 10 a.m. Monday, Midwest Church of Christ, 2115 Garland Av.
