Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Hebner, Carol Bowers 6 p.m. Friday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Hilbert, Patricia Ann Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements

Prather, Stephen Dale 11 a.m. Saturday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

DUBOIS COUNTY

Hall, Cleo private service with Becher Kluesner Funeral Home, North Chapel, Jasper, entrusted with arrangements

FLOYD COUNTY

Brown, Dorothy graveside service 2 p.m. Saturday, at Greenlawn Cemetery, Greenville

Renn, Anna M. 10:30 a.m. Saturday, at St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs

Robinson, Brandi J. 12:30 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

OUT OF STATE

Augustyn, Mary Valerie 11 a.m. (MST) Saturday, email melaniedonahue@gmail,com for information on virtual service

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you