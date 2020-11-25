Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Hebner, Carol Bowers 6 p.m. Friday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Hilbert, Patricia Ann Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements
Prather, Stephen Dale 11 a.m. Saturday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
DUBOIS COUNTY
Hall, Cleo private service with Becher Kluesner Funeral Home, North Chapel, Jasper, entrusted with arrangements
FLOYD COUNTY
Brown, Dorothy graveside service 2 p.m. Saturday, at Greenlawn Cemetery, Greenville
Renn, Anna M. 10:30 a.m. Saturday, at St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs
Robinson, Brandi J. 12:30 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
OUT OF STATE
Augustyn, Mary Valerie 11 a.m. (MST) Saturday, email melaniedonahue@gmail,com for information on virtual service
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.