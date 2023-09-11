Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Caudill, Helen Juanita —  Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown, entrusted with arrangements, cremation chosen with no services scheduled

Duff, Charles "Bud" Buford —  10 a.m. Thursday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Falkenstein, Nancy Lee — 1:30 p.m. Tuesday (today), at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Coleman, Dora May — 10 a.m. Friday, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, New Albany

Johnson, Larry Lee "Goose"  — 11 a.m. Friday,  at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Mueller, Judith Kay — 11 a.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Woodruff, Alice Mae (Bowling) — 11 a.m. Tuesday (today), at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Lee, Paul Ray — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Weathers Funeral Home, Salem

OUT OF STATE

Frederick, Edward Thomas — 11 a.m. Friday, at Highlands Funeral Home, Louisville

 

