Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Gaines, Destinee Nicole 6 p.m. Thursday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Higdon, Francis C. 1 p.m. today, at St. John Paul II Catholic Church, (St. Paul Campus), Sellersburg

Kaster, James Garland celebration of life and burial at Walnut Ridge Cemetery, Jeffersonville, at a later date

LaRochelle, James "Jim" E. memorial service to be held at a later date with Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements

Shepherd, Mary L. 1 p.m. Thursday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown

Valois, Angela Marie 11 a.m. Thursday, at Christ Gospel Church, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Gilland, Rose Marie 10 a.m. Saturday, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, New Albany

Hunt, Nina J. 10 a.m. Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Richardson, Dorothy Lynn 12:30 p.m. Friday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

OUT OF STATE

Snow, Doris Elaine Darnell 1 p.m. today at Frankfort Cemetery, Frankfort, KY

