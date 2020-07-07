Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Gaines, Destinee Nicole 6 p.m. Thursday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Higdon, Francis C. 1 p.m. today, at St. John Paul II Catholic Church, (St. Paul Campus), Sellersburg
Kaster, James Garland celebration of life and burial at Walnut Ridge Cemetery, Jeffersonville, at a later date
LaRochelle, James "Jim" E. memorial service to be held at a later date with Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements
Shepherd, Mary L. 1 p.m. Thursday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown
Valois, Angela Marie 11 a.m. Thursday, at Christ Gospel Church, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Gilland, Rose Marie 10 a.m. Saturday, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, New Albany
Hunt, Nina J. 10 a.m. Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Richardson, Dorothy Lynn 12:30 p.m. Friday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
OUT OF STATE
Snow, Doris Elaine Darnell 1 p.m. today at Frankfort Cemetery, Frankfort, KY
