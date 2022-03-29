Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Miller, Richard “Rick” Ray — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Sellersburg Church of Christ
Payne, Thomas William — Celebration of Life, 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, at Fraternal Order of Eagles, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Evans, John Douglas — 11 a.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Hickerson, Virginia Mae — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Bethel A.M.E. Church, New Albany
Lewis, James R. — 6 p.m. Friday, Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
McCampbell, Phillip Anthony “Tony” — Cremation was hosted with Spring Valley Funeral Home, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
McIntyre, Lyle Wayne — 4 p.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Wibbels, Linda Kaye (Rankin) — 11 a.m. Thursday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Winkler, John T. — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
NEXT OF KIN
Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for Roger Dale Brown. Anyone with information of the deceased, please contact the coroner’s office at 502-649-6677.
