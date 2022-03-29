Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Miller, Richard “Rick” Ray — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Sellersburg Church of Christ

Payne, Thomas William — Celebration of Life, 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, at Fraternal Order of Eagles, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Evans, John Douglas — 11 a.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Hickerson, Virginia Mae — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Bethel A.M.E. Church, New Albany

Lewis, James R. — 6 p.m. Friday, Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

McCampbell, Phillip Anthony “Tony” — Cremation was hosted with Spring Valley Funeral Home, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

McIntyre, Lyle Wayne — 4 p.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Wibbels, Linda Kaye (Rankin) — 11 a.m. Thursday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Winkler, John T. — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

NEXT OF KIN

Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for Roger Dale Brown. Anyone with information of the deceased, please contact the coroner’s office at 502-649-6677.

