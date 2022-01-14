CLARK COUNTY

Hosea Jr., Froman "David" — 6 p.m. Tuesday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Malott, Mary Rose (Campbell) — 2 p.m. Tuesday, at St. John Paul II Catholic Church (St. Joe Hill Chapel), Sellersburg

Miller, Marina Rose — 6 p.m. Wednesday, at E.M. Coots Sons' Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Shelburne, Helen Frances — 1 p.m. Saturday, at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville

FLOYD COUNTY

Bailey, Helen I. — 1 p.m. Tuesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Black, Andrew Russell — 6 p.m. Monday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Duffy, Willa Jean (Foster) — 11 a.m. Thursday, at Holy Family Catholic Church, New Albany

Fischer, Steven Anthony “Steve” — Memorial gathering, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, at St. Mary Navilleton Catholic Church Activity Center, Floyds Knobs

Froning, John “Jack” Bruce — 3 p.m. Sunday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Henry, James “Jim” E. — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Services, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

King, Janet —Graveside service, 11:30 a.m. Saturday, at Galena Cemetery

Millea Sr., Thomas Graf — noon Tuesday, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, New Albany

Nash, Warren V. — Celebration of life service to be held at a later date with Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

Prince, Kurt Russell — 1 p.m. Saturday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

JACKSON COUNTY

Sage, Elizabeth A. (Hinton) — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Adams Family Funeral Home & Crematory, Crothersville

OUT OF STATE

Mitchell, Thomas Clark — Saturday memorial service at Christ Lutheran Church, Hot Springs Village, AR with Goss Funeral Home, Hot Springs, AR entrusted with arrangements

NEXT OF KIN

Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for James F. Callaway who died on Feb. 2, 2009. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner’s office at 502-649-6677.

