Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Sanders, Harry — 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Adams Family Home & Crematory, Henryville

FLOYD COUNTY

Jaggers, Bonnie Jean (Kannapel) 1 p.m. Saturday (today), at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions New Albany

Warman, Jerry — 3 p.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

OUT OF STATE

Grantz, Carol Van Hoozer — Noon Tuesday, at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Louisville

Tags

Trending Video