Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Sanders, Harry — 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Adams Family Home & Crematory, Henryville
FLOYD COUNTY
Jaggers, Bonnie Jean (Kannapel) 1 p.m. Saturday (today), at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions New Albany
Warman, Jerry — 3 p.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
OUT OF STATE
Grantz, Carol Van Hoozer — Noon Tuesday, at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Louisville
