Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Ferguson, John Darrell — Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown, has been entrusted with arrangements, a celebration of life will take place at a later date
Newton, David Keith — 11 a.m. Saturday, at First Christian Church, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Fears, Roscoe — 10 a.m. Thursday, at St. Mary’s Navilleton Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs
Wolfe, Betty Jean — 11 a.m. Friday, at St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs
HARRISON COUNTY
Kingsley, Judith Anne — Visitation, 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, at Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home, Corydon
OUT OF STATE
Phelps, Jacolyn Denise — Celebration of life, 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 19, at Church at Christ Alive, Louisville
NEXT OF KIN
Floyd County Coroner Greg Roution is seeking the next of kin for Clifford B. Ernst Jr. of Floyds Knobs. He was found deceased Saturday, Nov. 12. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner’s office art 812-948-5478.
