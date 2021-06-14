Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Glass, Kenneth Wayne 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Adams Family Funeral Home & Crematory, Henryville
McRae, Herbert "Gene" 2 p.m. Wednesday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Northam, Ann Gorey 11 a.m. Wednesday, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Jeffersonville
Seifried, Donna M. 11 a.m. Thursday, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Bates, William L. noon Wednesday, at Spring Valley Funeral Home, New Albany
Bays Sr., Larry Charles 12 noon Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Wilson, Laura Josephine (Conrad) cremation chosen with Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Zimmerman, Stephen Lane 6 p.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
OUT OF STATE
Batman, Paul afternoon Celebration of Life, Aug. 6 at Hosmer Winery, Ovid, New York
