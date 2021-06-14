Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Glass, Kenneth Wayne 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Adams Family Funeral Home & Crematory, Henryville

McRae, Herbert "Gene" 2 p.m. Wednesday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Northam, Ann Gorey 11 a.m. Wednesday, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Jeffersonville

Seifried, Donna M. 11 a.m. Thursday, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Bates, William L. noon Wednesday, at Spring Valley Funeral Home, New Albany

Bays Sr., Larry Charles 12 noon Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Wilson, Laura Josephine (Conrad) cremation chosen with Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

Zimmerman, Stephen Lane 6 p.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

OUT OF STATE

Batman, Paul afternoon Celebration of Life, Aug. 6 at Hosmer Winery, Ovid, New York

