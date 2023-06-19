Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Burke, Margaret MacLeod — Celebration of Life, 10 a.m. Friday, St. John Paul II Church, Sellersburg
Czape, Michael R. – Memorial visitation from 4 to 7 p.m., Saturday, June 24, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Evanoff, Charlotte R. – Noon Tuesday (today), at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
FLOYD COUNTY
Ashabranner, Laverne Mae — 11 a.m. Wednesday, Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road, New Albany
Davis, Clifford Carlton — 11 a.m. Friday, Newcomer Funerals, Cremations and Receptions, Ballard Lane, New Albany
Graver Bonnie Lou — Cremation chosen, reception for family and friends June 24, Newcomer Funerals, Cremations and Receptions, Ballard Lane, New Albany
Melcher, Laura Pearl — 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Newcomer Funerals, Cremations and Receptions, Ballard Lane, New Albany
Sillings, Fairy M. — 11 a.m. Thursday, Gelbach & Royce Funeral Home, Georgetown
Sparrow, Loretta Jean — 7 p.m. Thursday, Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
