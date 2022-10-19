Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

FLOYD COUNTY

Heuser, JoAnna (Magness) — 1 p.m. Thursday (today), at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Ketzner, Harry T. — 2 p.m. Thursday (today), at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

O’Connor, Terry M. — 6 p.m. Friday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Payne, Wayne Lee — noon Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Pierson, Gary Carl — 2 p.m. Monday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Whitmer, Donald E. — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

HARRISON COUNTY

Leffler, Irven William — 11 a.m. Friday, at Swarens Funeral Home, Ramsey

NEXT OF KIN

Floyd County Coroner Greg Roution is seeking the next of kin for James L. Taylor, born July 19, 1969 and died on Oct. 16, 2022. His last known residence was New Albany. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner’s office at 812-948-5478.

