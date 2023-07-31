Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Hughes, Ruby D. — Funeral Mass 1 p.m. Thursday, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Jeffersonville

Taylor, Jerry Wayne — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Morris, Beverly L. — Memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Peters, Sharon Kay  — 3 p.m. Wednesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

