Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Hughes, Ruby D. — Funeral Mass 1 p.m. Thursday, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Jeffersonville
Taylor, Jerry Wayne — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Morris, Beverly L. — Memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Peters, Sharon Kay — 3 p.m. Wednesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.