Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Banet, Patrick Michael — 11 a.m. Friday, at Holy Family Catholic Church, New Albany
Crowe, Allean Mary — 10:30 a.m. Tuesday (today), at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville
McHugh, Mary Kathleen — 11 a.m. Friday, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Jeffersonville
Reiter, August M. — 11 a.m. Tuesday (today), at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Clarksville
FLOYD COUNTY
Fuhry, Evelyn — 11 a.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Gallaher, Mable A. — Graveside service, 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, at Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park, New Albany
McClanahan, Kenneth Simon — Private entombment with Kraft Funeral Service, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Schmidt, Blake Alan — 11 a.m. Friday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Schmidt, Stephen Craig — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
