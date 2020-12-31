Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Anderson, Harry Gordon Jr. , Mass 11 a.m. Tuesday, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, New Albany
Bartley, Ione W., Services 1 p.m. Monday, Chapman Funeral Home
Burks, Lois Geneva, Services 1 p.m. Tuesday, Chapman Funeral Home
Palmer, William O., Celebration of life 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, State Street Baptist Church, New Albany
Shingleton, Beverly Jo, Private services entrusted to Chapman Funeral Home
Woehrle, Patricia Joan Richardson, Services Monday (limited to family, close friends) Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Bowman, Forrest F., Services private
Bryan, Barbara Kay, Memorial gathering 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, Naville & Seabrook Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Burkhart, Janet L. (Jensen), Services 11 a.m. Wednesday, Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel
Eve, Carolyn E., Private services entrusted to Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes
Kirkham, Mary Virginia (Carpenter), Private services entrusted to Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes
Mayfield, Lynne A, Private services with arrangements entrusted to Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes
Spears, Norma Lee , Services 11 a.m. Monday at Denbo Funeral Home, English
Wentworth, Clarence Edward, Services 1 p.m. Saturday, Haskell & Morrison Funeral Home, Vevay
OUT OF COUNTY
Roseman, Donald Charles and Donna Faye, Celebration of life, 3:30 p.m. Saturday, New Whiteland Baptist Church, New Whiteland
OUT OF STATE
Beasey, Lisa Ellingsworth, Memorial service 7 p.m. Tuesday (Jan.5), Shannon Funeral Home, Shelbyville, KY
Palmer, Carol Ellwanger, Arrangements entrusted to Arlington Park Funeral Home, Jacksonville, FL
