Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Bennett, Elizabeth "Lizzie" Anna — 10 a.m. Friday (today), at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Clarksville
Bullington Jr., David J. "Mr. B" — Celebration of life, 3 p.m. Saturday, at Clarksville High School in the Theatre Department
Morrow Sr., Robert "Bobby" — 11 a.m. Saturday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Sample, Alice Lee "Boots" (Thompson) — Cremation chosen with visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 22, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Bowman, Beverly Carroll — 1 p.m. Thursday, April 14, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Day, Germaine R. — 11 a.m. Monday, at Holy Family Catholic Church, New Albany
Knopfmeier, Helen L. — 11 a.m. Friday (today), at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
LaDuke, Ray Edward — Visitation, noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
HARRISON COUNTY
McBeth, David — 1 p.m. Saturday, at Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home, Corydon
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.