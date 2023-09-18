Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Barnicott, Ann Cody — 2 p.m. Thursday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Graham, Fern — Cremation was chosen with no services scheduled
FLOYD COUNTY
Hackins, Martha Jane — 1 p.m. Tuesday (today), at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Sheets, Mary Elaine — 11 a.m. Tuesday (today), at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
OUT OF STATE
Coats, Patricia L. — Private arrangements have been entrusted to Shannon Funeral Service, Shelbyville, KY
