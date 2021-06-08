Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Preuss, Carol Jean 11 a.m. Friday, at St. John the Baptist Church, Starlight

FLOYD COUNTY

Beeler, Margie 11 a.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Bensing Jr., John A. “Spank” 2 p.m. Wednesday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Kiesler, Melvin Charles 6:30 p.m. Friday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Wells, Gary L. 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, at 10645 Malinee Ott Road, Georgetown

