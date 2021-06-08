Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Preuss, Carol Jean 11 a.m. Friday, at St. John the Baptist Church, Starlight
FLOYD COUNTY
Beeler, Margie 11 a.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Bensing Jr., John A. “Spank” 2 p.m. Wednesday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Kiesler, Melvin Charles 6:30 p.m. Friday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Wells, Gary L. 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, at 10645 Malinee Ott Road, Georgetown
