Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Julius, Barbara E. 11 a.m. Tuesday, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Jeffersonville
Lewellyn, Carol Jane (Lanard) 12 p.m. Monday, at First Southern Baptist Church, Clarksville
Pfannmoeller, Carolyn Sue 11 a.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Calfee, Don 11 a.m. Monday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Hadley, Ruth Stone 12 noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany
Howard, Lisa K. 11 a.m. Tuesday at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, New Albany
Hubler, Dale Alan 3 p.m. Saturday, Kraft Funeral Services Chapel, Spring Street, New Albany
McKulick, Mary Denise 11 a.m. Wednesday, Holy Family Catholic Church, New Albany
Morris, Patricia Ann 11 a.m. Saturday at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Sheets, Christopher L. 10 a.m. Saturday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
HARRISON COUNTY
Trowbridge, Harvey “Harve” Private graveside service at later date, arrangements entrusted to Love Funeral Home
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.