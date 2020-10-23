Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Julius, Barbara E. 11 a.m. Tuesday, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Jeffersonville

Lewellyn, Carol Jane (Lanard) 12 p.m. Monday, at First Southern Baptist Church, Clarksville

Pfannmoeller, Carolyn Sue 11 a.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Calfee, Don 11 a.m. Monday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Hadley, Ruth Stone 12 noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany

Howard, Lisa K. 11 a.m. Tuesday at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, New Albany

Hubler, Dale Alan 3 p.m. Saturday, Kraft Funeral Services Chapel, Spring Street, New Albany

McKulick, Mary Denise 11 a.m. Wednesday, Holy Family Catholic Church, New Albany

Morris, Patricia Ann 11 a.m. Saturday at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Sheets, Christopher L. 10 a.m. Saturday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

HARRISON COUNTY

Trowbridge, Harvey “Harve” Private graveside service at later date, arrangements entrusted to Love Funeral Home

