Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Condon Jr., Richard B., noon Saturday, Scott Funeral Home, Veterans Parkway, Jeffersonville
Grant. William “Bill” Lee, 2 p.m. Wednesday, E.M. Coots’ Sons Funeral Home
Oliver, Terry Lynn, 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, Walnut Ridge Cemetery, Jeffersonville
Rudd, Sharon (Amburgey), 11 a.m. Friday, First Presbyterian Church, Jeffersonville
Shelton, Wilma L., 1 p.m. Saturday, Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville
FLOYD COUNTY
Archibald, William L., all services private and entrusted to Kraft Funeral Services
Gilley, Bernice (Newberry), 2 p.m. Thursday, Naville & Seabrook Market Street Chapel
Murphy, Charles Edward, memorial gathering, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Brownies “The Shed”, 826 W. Main St., New Albany
Newbanks, Constance, “immediate family only” service Wednesday, Naville & Seabrook, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
OUT OF STATE
Kerr, Ned Joseph, celebration of life later in the year
Sheets Jr., Robert (Dick) L., noon Saturday, Feb. 20, at Wesley Chapel United Methodist, Floyds Knobs
