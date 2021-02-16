Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Condon Jr., Richard B., noon Saturday, Scott Funeral Home, Veterans Parkway, Jeffersonville

Grant. William “Bill” Lee, 2 p.m. Wednesday, E.M. Coots’ Sons Funeral Home

Oliver, Terry Lynn, 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, Walnut Ridge Cemetery, Jeffersonville

Rudd, Sharon (Amburgey), 11 a.m. Friday, First Presbyterian Church, Jeffersonville

Shelton, Wilma L., 1 p.m. Saturday, Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville

FLOYD COUNTY

Archibald, William L., all services private and entrusted to Kraft Funeral Services

Gilley, Bernice (Newberry), 2 p.m. Thursday, Naville & Seabrook Market Street Chapel

Murphy, Charles Edward, memorial gathering, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Brownies “The Shed”, 826 W. Main St., New Albany

Newbanks, Constance, “immediate family only” service Wednesday, Naville & Seabrook, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

OUT OF STATE

Kerr, Ned Joseph, celebration of life later in the year

Sheets Jr., Robert (Dick) L., noon Saturday, Feb. 20, at Wesley Chapel United Methodist, Floyds Knobs

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you