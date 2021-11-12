CLARK COUNTY
Morris, Joseph Robert — 10 a.m. Tuesday, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Clarksville
Nattermann, Gerald “Jerry” — 11 a.m. Monday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Gambetty, Melody Baker — 11 a.m. Saturday, at First Assembly of God Church, New Albany
Hinton, Anna Mae — 11 a.m. Saturday, at St. John Paul II Catholic Church (St. Paul Campus), Sellersburg
Lin, Helen — 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Pittman, Beulah — 10 a.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Services, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Patrick, John I. — 3 p.m. Tuesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Sailings, Mary Etienne — 11 a.m. Tuesday, at St. Michael Catholic Church, Greenville
Sappenfield, Robert Deane — 6 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
MARION COUNTY
Benbrook, Thomas Edward — 2 p.m. Dec. 11, at Leppert Mortuary-Nora Chapel, Indianapolis
OUT OF STATE
Nord, Joseph C. “Joe” — 4 p.m. Saturday, at Ratterman Brothers Funeral Home, Lexington Road Chapel, Louisville, KY
