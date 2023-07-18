Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Higdon, David Jefferson —Celebration of life 3 p.m. Saturday at Fraternal Order or Eagles, Jeffersonville
Powell, Ruth Emly — 11 a.m. Thursday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Knable, Ann (Gettelfinger) — Funeral Mass 1 p.m. Saturday, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, New Albany
Leffler, Peggy Kay (Adams) — 6 p.m. Wednesday (today) at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Home, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Stinson, Keith E. — 11 a.m. Wednesday (today), at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
HARRISON COUNTY
Grut, George William — 11 a.m. Friday, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Lanesville
NEXT OF KIN
Floyd County Coroner Greg Roution is seeking the next of kin for James Roger Keen who was born on Feb. 27, 1954. His last known address was 1 Wolfe Trace Tower, New Albany. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner’s office at 812-948-5478.
Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for Steven Scherer. Anyone with information can call the Clark County Coroner’s Office at 812-285-6282.
