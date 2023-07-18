Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Higdon, David Jefferson —Celebration of life 3 p.m. Saturday at Fraternal Order or Eagles, Jeffersonville

Powell, Ruth Emly — 11 a.m. Thursday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Knable, Ann (Gettelfinger) — Funeral Mass 1 p.m. Saturday, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, New Albany

Leffler, Peggy Kay (Adams) — 6 p.m. Wednesday (today) at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Home, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Stinson, Keith E. — 11 a.m. Wednesday (today), at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

HARRISON COUNTY

Grut, George William — 11 a.m. Friday, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Lanesville

NEXT OF KIN

Floyd County Coroner Greg Roution is seeking the next of kin for James Roger Keen who was born on Feb. 27, 1954. His last known address was 1 Wolfe Trace Tower, New Albany. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner’s office at 812-948-5478.

Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for Steven Scherer. Anyone with information can call the Clark County Coroner’s Office at 812-285-6282.

