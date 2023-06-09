Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Czape, Michael R. – Memorial visitation from 4 to 7 p.m., Saturday, June 24, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Eason, Raymond Arthur – 4 p.m. Sunday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville
Huffmon, Mary Ann – 10 a.m. Monday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Mars, Robert Lee – Celebration of life 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday (today), at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville
Myers, Rosanne – 5 p.m. Saturday (today), at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Prather, Russell Edward – 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Smith, Doris Ann – 1 p.m. Monday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
FLOYD COUNTY
Atnip, Gilbert W. – Memorial celebration of life 1 p.m. Saturday (today), at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Crockett, Ann Frances – 10 a.m. Saturday (today), at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Fulton, Tammy Lea – 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Maples, Michael Lee – 11 a.m. Monday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
McCormick, Danny Lee – 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 17, at The Salvation Army, New Albany
Parris, Susan Dean — Celebration of Life, noon to 4 p.m. Saturday (today), at Knights of Columbus Hall, New Albany
Pelkey Sr., Larry G. – 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Wolfe, Inez –Celebration of life 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
