Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Czape, Michael R. – Memorial visitation from 4 to 7 p.m., Saturday,  June 24, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Eason, Raymond Arthur – 4 p.m. Sunday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville

Huffmon, Mary Ann – 10 a.m. Monday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Mars, Robert Lee – Celebration of life 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday (today), at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville

Myers, Rosanne – 5 p.m. Saturday (today), at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Prather, Russell Edward – 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Smith, Doris Ann – 1 p.m. Monday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

FLOYD COUNTY

Atnip, Gilbert W. – Memorial celebration of life 1 p.m. Saturday (today), at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Crockett, Ann Frances – 10 a.m. Saturday (today), at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Fulton, Tammy Lea  – 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Maples, Michael Lee – 11 a.m. Monday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

McCormick, Danny Lee – 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 17, at The Salvation Army, New Albany

Parris, Susan Dean — Celebration of Life, noon to 4 p.m. Saturday (today), at Knights of Columbus Hall, New Albany

Pelkey Sr., Larry G. – 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Wolfe, Inez –Celebration of life 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Tags

Trending Video