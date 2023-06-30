Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Martin, Leona Elizabeth Welch — Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Friday, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Jeffersonville

Sellmer, Robert “Bob” Lewis — 11 a.m. Saturday (today), at E.M. Coots’ Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Wolfschlag, Bruce — Celebration of Life 5 to 7 p.m., July 13, at Sheraton Riverside Hotel, Jeffersonville (Riverside Ball Room)

FLOYD COUNTY

Dannenfelser, Lola Jean — 10 a.m. Thursday, at Floyds Knobs Christian Church, Floyds Knobs

Gott, Friar Camillus Harold — 7 p.m. Sunday at the Chapel at Mt. St. Francis Center for Spirituality in Mt. St. Francis

Gray, Lerald Ray — Memorial service 3 p.m. Saturday (today), at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Jackson Jr., William Andrew “Bill” — 3:30 p.m. Sunday, at Trinity United Methodist Church, New Albany

Love, Janet S. — Private viewing Monday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Missi, Barbara A. — 11 a.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany

Spray, Thurman Leo — 11 a.m. Monday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

OUT OF STATE

Bowers, Terry Lee — Private remembrance for family 

