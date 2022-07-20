NEW ALBANY — The Sherman Minton Bridge turns 60 years old in August and the public and local businesses are invited to help commemorate this iconic infrastructure that is a part of the region’s history.
The bridge opened to traffic on Sept. 1, 1962 and each year in August the Project Team celebrates the completion of construction.
The public can visit ShermanMintonRenewal.com/60Birthday and test their Sherman Minton Bridge knowledge for the chance to win a prize that supports New Albany and West Louisville businesses.
The Sherman Minton Bridge, which carries Interstate 64 and U.S. 150 traffic over the Ohio River between Louisville and New Albany, was the first U.S. interstate bridge built in the Louisville area and is one of the few double-decked bridges in the country. The bridge was named after World War I veteran and U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sherman Minton. Kokosing Construction Company, Inc., the contractor team leading the bridge rehabilitation, is sponsoring the trivia contest.
“We’re using this special occasion to bring attention to the Bridge and invite the community to learn more about this important structure in the process,” said Vince Martini, the Senior Project Manager for Kokosing Construction Company. “Since the Sherman Minton Bridge is such an important connector for New Albany and West Louisville residents who travel it daily for business or pleasure we’re expecting to get a lot of interest from the community.”
The bridge still has its original deck, which is being replaced as part of the major rehabilitation that is ongoing. Phase one construction began last summer and Phase two begins later this summer.
The Project Team is partnering with several local businesses located close to the bridge to celebrate its connection to the New Albany and West Louisville areas.
“We’re very excited to be part of Sherman Celebrates 60,” said Aaron Williams, owner of Chicago’s Jerk Tacos. “We have regulars from West Louisville and New Albany and look forward to the Sherman Minton Bridge offering a renewed connection between our two communities to eat, shop and more for years to come.”
Ten contest winners will receive a $60 gift card to one of the participating businesses surrounding the bridge, including:
• J&B Magic Shop and Theater
• 812 Vintage Clothing
• Regalo Arts
• Strandz Salon and Threadz Boutique
• Recbar 812
• Elderberry Co.
• West Louisville’s Shawnee Golf Course and First Tee
• The Portland Museum
• Holiday Hairstyles
• Chicago’s Jerk Tacos
There are a total of five questions – and all answers can be found across the pages of ShermanMintonRenewal.com. The trivia contest closes Aug. 22 at 11:59 p.m. EST. The winners will be announced by late August. For contest details and to take the trivia quiz, visit ShermanMintonRenewal.com/60Birthday.
Throughout the month of August, there will be new videos shared about the history of the Sherman Minton Bridge from Project Team leaders and community members, about Justice Sherman Minton himself and advice from locals over 60 on how to age gracefully.
