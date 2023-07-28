NEW ALBANY — Nearly a dozen bridge inspectors working for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and the Indiana Department of Transportation completed inspections of the Kentucky approach to the Sherman Minton Bridge early Friday evening.
INDOT Commissioner Mike Smith and KYTC Secretary Jim Gray were on hand Friday, working with project team members to determine how to expedite repairs to the bridge approach.
Based on preliminary findings from the inspections, engineers with the Sherman Minton Renewal team are developing detailed plans for repairs and working to secure materials from across the country to repair the bridge approach.
A team of engineers from the state agencies, engineering consultants and the design-build team for the Sherman Minton Renewal will work through the weekend to finalize inspection reports and designs for the repairs.
Meanwhile, the contractors have begun acquiring available construction materials from regional suppliers, state inventories and from other projects.
Officials continue to focus on efforts to reopen the bridge to traffic in days not weeks. The Sherman Minton Renewal team will provide a more detailed timeline for the repair schedule Monday, including estimates for when traffic will be restored on Interstate 64.
The bridge, which has been undergoing a long-term repair and rehabilitation project, was closed earlier this week after crews identified needed repairs to a bearing and pier that support the upper deck of the Kentucky approach. The problem was not previously visible.
The issue with the bearing raised concerns about potential damage to other parts of the approach bridge, causing the closure of both the upper and lower deck of the Kentucky approach.
Prior to the closure, the lower deck of the Sherman Minton carried two lanes of traffic eastbound and one lane westbound. The upper deck, which was already partially closed for rehab work, carried one lane of westbound traffic.
Until repairs are complete, motorists are advised to use alternate routes and designated detours. The suggested alternate route will be I-265 and I-65. Regional traffic signs and variable message boards will be posted in the project area, notifying motorists of the closure and alternate route.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.