A recent corporate training retreat turned into an opportunity for two Jeffersonville companies to make donations to several local organizations and agencies that provide much-needed services to the community.
Shoe Sensation brought more than 200 of its managers from all over the country to Jeffersonville for an event that was hosted at ARC’s new venue, The Camp. While coordinating the plans, Shoe Sensation CEO Dave Schoengart and ARC founder Alan Muncy realized they shared something special in common — a passion for helping their community.
As part of the Shoe Sensation event, Schoengart planned to donate $5,000 to his favorite organization, the Clark County Youth Shelter. In turn, Muncy decided to match the amount and donate $5,000 of the venue rental fee to the following: Southern Indiana Animal Rescue, Kentucky School for the Blind, Norton Cancer Pat Harrison Resource Center, GCCS Teacher Supply Bus, Jeffersonville Fire and Police Departments.
“The Shoe Sensation retreat is the first major event at The Camp, so we thought making the donation was a great way to celebrate the opening of the venue,” Muncy said.
“Helping the community is a top priority for Shoe Sensation,” Schoengart said. “Being involved with the Clark County Youth Shelter is one of our best accomplishments.”
The Shoe Sensation STARS Retreat featured four days of training, team-building exercises and networking events. Guest speakers included Paralympian gold medalist Sam Grewe and Bellarmine basketball coach Scott Davenport.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.