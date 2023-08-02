Sounds of music will echo through Clark and Floyd counties this weekend. Pick your spot and enjoy the music.
First Friday Concert
Experience a free First Friday Concert featuring Kassandra Phelan and Owen Heritage on Friday, Aug. 4 from noon to 12:30 p.m. at The Floyd County Library, 180 West Spring Street, New Albany.
Channeling legendary voices such as Patsy Cline, Ella Fitzgerald and Billie Holiday with striking clarity and power, Kassandra Phelan presents a program of standards old and newer, accompanied by Owen Heritage on piano.
Registration is recommended, but not required. Register online at https://nafclibrary.libcal.com/event/10564919 or by phone at 812-944-8464.
The First Friday Concerts are sponsored by the Community Music Alliance and Dahmke Piano Technicians.
Music at the Legion
Sellersburg American Legion Post 204 at 412 N. New Albany Street will sponsor an evening of music with Dean Heckel, 7 to 10 p.m., Friday, Aug. 4 at the Post Home.
Bicentennial Park Concert Series
The annual Bicentennial Park Summer Concert Series in New Albany’s historic downtown Bicentennial Park at Spring and Pearl streets, will be from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 4.
Concerts in Warder Park
Concerts in Warder Park, presented by Jeffersonville Main Street and Jeffersonville Parks Department, will be every Friday beginning at 7 p.m. through Aug. 25 at the Sonny Brewster Bandstand in Warder Park, 109 E. Court Avenue. You can dine at a downtown Jeffersonville restaurant or bring your own food and picnic in the park during the concert.
Performing Aug. 4 will be The Don Krekel Orchestra.
Jeffersonville Riverstage Concert
Summer will be full of fun and live music every Friday through Aug. 11 at Jeffersonville Riverstage where concerts are free and open to the public. Attendees may bring chairs, but not tents or tables. Small coolers are allowed, but no outside alcohol. Pets are not allowed on the lawn and no smoking on the lawn.
Music on Aug. 4 will be Classic Rock Experience.
Music in the Park
Music in the Park, sponsored by the City of Charlestown, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Friday, Aug. 11 at Charlestown City Square.
Indian Creek Baptist Church
Award-winning vocalist, Alan Harris, will be a special guest of Indian Creek Baptist Church on Sunday, Aug. 6 through Wednesday, Aug. 9 at 6:30 p.m. each evening. Alan will also deliver the message on Sunday morning, Aug. 6 at 10:45. This will be Indian Creek’s 102nd Homecoming Celebration.
Alan recently received a Diamond Award nomination for Male Vocalist of the Year. He has toured nationally with many of the Gaither Homecoming artists. He has performed at the Creekside Gospel Music Convention and the National Quartet Convention. He is a frequent guest speaker on syndicated radio and television programs. He has a unique speaking experience that touches the heart using biblical depth and refreshing wit along with inspiring music. His wife, Angie, will be performing with him.
Visitors are welcome to these three-night events and Sunday morning service. For more information, call 812-951-2196. The church is at 3463 Georgetown-Greenville Road in Georgetown.
Gospel Concert in Landsden Park
Archie Dale and the Tones of Joy, the award-winning Gospel music group from Louisville, will perform in concert in Jeffersonville’s Landsden Park, 201 East 15th Street, on Sunday, Aug. 6. Performing with Archie Dale and the Tones of Joy will be the Pimpleton Singers, the Community Choir, under the direction of Deon Norris, and Marcie Williams and the Indiana Mass Choir. Rev. Phil Ellis, the executive director of Community Action of Southern Indiana will lead a brief memorial service in honor of community members who have recently passed away.
The concert is free and will begin at 2 p.m. A food truck will be available and free water will be provided. Those attending are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets.
For more information, contact Phil Ellis, executive director, Community Action of Southern Indiana, 812-288-6451 or pelleis@casi1.org.
