Bicentennial Park Concert Series
The annual Bicentennial Park Summer Concert Series in New Albany’s historic downtown Bicentennial Park at Spring and Pearl streets, will be from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 18.
Concerts in Warder Park
Concerts in Warder Park, presented by Jeffersonville Main Street and Jeffersonville Parks Department, have two concerts remaining for the 2023 season. The concerts are on Friday evening at 7 p.m. at the Sonny Brewster Bandstand in Warder Park, 109 E. Court Avenue. You can dine at a downtown Jeffersonville restaurant or bring your own food and picnic in the park during the concert.
Performing Aug. 18 will be Moonlight Big Band
Music at the Legion
Sellersburg American Legion, Post 204 at 412 N. New Albany Street will sponsor an evening of music with CMN Trio, 7 to 11 p.m., Friday, Aug. 18 at the Post Home.
Concert at Herman Collier Park
The Floyd County Parks Department is hosting a concert Saturday, Aug. 19 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Herman Collier Park, 3905 Fiske Ave., Floyd County., featuring Motown and jazz music.
Admission is free and concessions will be available.
Guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs to the concert.
