Concerts in Warder Park, presented by Jeffersonville Main Street and Jeffersonville Parks Department, have two concerts remaining for the 2023 season, Aug. 18 and Aug. 25. The concerts are at 7 p.m. at the Sonny Brewster Bandstand in Warder Park, 109 E. Court Avenue. You can dine at a downtown Jeffersonville restaurant or bring your own food and picnic in the park during the concert.