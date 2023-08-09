Music in Charlestown City Park
Live music from The Rumors make up the City of Charlestown’s inaugural Food Truck Challenge, Friday, Aug. 11 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Charlestown City Square
Bicentennial Park Concert Series
The annual Bicentennial Park Summer Concert Series in New Albany’s historic downtown Bicentennial Park at Spring and Pearl streets, will be from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 11.
Concerts in Warder Park
Concerts in Warder Park, presented by Jeffersonville Main Street and Jeffersonville Parks Department, will be every Friday beginning at 7 p.m. through Aug. 25 at the Sonny Brewster Bandstand in Warder Park, 109 E. Court Avenue. You can dine at a downtown Jeffersonville restaurant or bring your own food and picnic in the park during the concert.
Performing Aug. 11 will be Clair Moron’s Little Big Band. After this Friday, only two concerts are left for the season, Aug. 18 and Aug. 25.
Jeffersonville Riverstage Concert
Summer will be full of fun and live music at the season finale with The Juice Box Heroes on Friday, Aug. 11 at Jeffersonville Riverstage. The concert is free and open to the public. Attendees may bring chairs, but not tents or tables. Small coolers are allowed, but no outside alcohol. Pets are not allowed on the lawn and no smoking on the lawn.
