SOUTHERN INDIANA — In the first two hours Clark County Voter Registration was open Friday, more than 500 people voted early on one of the last full days to do so before election day.
At 11:15 a.m., voter registration staff member Chris Fitzgerald said there had been 544 voters. At 2 p.m., that was almost double.
“I’ve never seen anything like it,” Clark County Clerk Susan Popp said Friday afternoon. “We’ve already voted well over 1,000 so far.”
Before noon, there had been approximately 24,800 early votes cast — 16,142 of those people who had voted in person, with nearly 9,000 mail-in absentee ballots received. Another 1,000 absentee ballots were outstanding as of Friday. As of 2 p.m. they had surpassed 25,000 early votes, more than a quarter of all registered voters in the county and close to the 27,000 total votes cast in the June primary.
“What we’re hearing nationally is a record number of early voting,” Popp said. “Clark County can definitely be part of those numbers; it is historic.”
A line of voters stretched around the Clark County courthouse at noon, the only place for in-person early voting in Clark County. As the afternoon wore on, the line grew. Popp said they had been getting people through in about 30 to 35 minutes, using the tent set up in the building’s courtyard to allow for voting at a safe distance.
“Everyone is wanting to participate,” Popp said. “It seems like we have a lot of new voters.
“We’re very enthusiastic in the voter registration office...you really get a feel for democracy. People want to be heard. To me, that’s good good news for America.”
In Floyd County, the New Albany vote center at the Floyd County 4-H Fairgrounds had more than 400 voters by noon. A request to Floyd County Voter Registration for early vote totals wasn’t answered, as staff worked hard to keep up with processing votes.
VOTING TIMES (Early and election day)
Clark County
Early voting Sat. Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Monday, Nov. 2 from 9 a.m. to noon at Clark County Voter Registration, 501 E. Court Ave., Jeffersonville
Election day, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at voters’ polling sites.
Floyd County
Early voting Saturday, Oct. 31 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Monday, Nov. 2 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Floyd County 4-H Fairgrounds (2810 Green Valley Rd., New Albany) or Valley View Golf Course (3748 Lawrence Banet Rd., Floyds Knobs)
Election day, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at any one of the 10 voting centers in Floyd County.
What to bring:
• Non-expired photo ID issued by the state of Indiana or the U.S. government; ID must have same name as voter registration
• Mask
• Cell phones/ other devices OK as long as they’re not loud/disruptive
Not allowed:
• Electioneering: wearing or displaying any messages expressing support or opposition to a party or candidate
Who is allowed in polling places?
• Voters casting ballots and their accompanying children if younger than 18
• Precinct election officials
• Deputy election commissioners
• Challengers, watchers and poll book holders with credentials
• A person authorized to assist a voter
• Voting system mechanic
• County chair or vice chair of a political party, with credentials, unless running for office
• Secretary of State of Indiana
Who is NOT allowed in polling places?
• A precinct committee person (unless they carry challenger, watcher or poll book holder credentials)
• A party volunteer
• An elected official (unless they are voting)
WHERE TO VOTE
FLOYD COUNTY
In Floyd County, early voting is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31 and 8 a.m. to noon Monday, Nov. 2 at two locations:
Floyd County 4-H Fairgrounds, 2810 Green Valley Road, New Albany
Valley View Golf Course, 3748 Lawrence Banet Road, Floyds Knobs
Floyd County voters can vote at any of the county’s vote centers on Election Day. The following vote centers will be open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Floyd County:
Floyd County 4-H Fairgrounds, 2810 Green Valley Road, New Albany
Valley View Golf Course, 3748 Lawrence Banet Road, Floyds Knobs
New Albany High School, 1020 Vincennes Street, New Albany
Prosser Career Education Center, 4202 Charlestown Road, New Albany
Scribner Middle School, 910 Old Vincennes Road, New Albany
Education Support Center, 2801 Grant Line Road, New Albany
Floyd Central High School, 6575 Old Vincennes Road, Floyds Knobs
Georgetown Elementary School, 8800 High Street, Georgetown
Greenville Elementary School, 7025 Cross Street, Greenville
CLARK COUNTY
In Clark County, early voting is available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31 at the Clark County Courthouse at 501 E. Court Ave. in Jeffersonville. Voters will cast their ballots at their designated precincts on Election Day:
BETH 1: Bethlehem School, Number One School House Square, Bethlehem
CARR 1: Carr Township Community Building, 8402 Highway 111 (next to fire station), Memphis
CHAS 1, 2, 3: Charlestown High School, 1 Pirate Place, Charlestown
CHAS 4, 5: Charlestown Middle School, 8804 High Jackson Road, Charlestown
CHAS 6, 7: Clark County 4-H Center, 9608 Highway 62, Charlestown
CHAS 8: Community Tabernacle Church, South Chestnut St., Otisco
JEFF 1, 2: First Presbyterian Church, 222 Walnut St., Jeffersonville
JEFF 3: Spring Hill School: 201 W. 15th St., Jeffersonville
JEFF 4, 5: Maple Elementary: 429 Division St., Jeffersonville
JEFF 6, 8: Community Action Building: 1613 E. 8th St., Jeffersonville
JEFF 7: Parkview Middle School, 1600 Brigman Ave., Jeffersonville
JEFF 9: Sacred Heart School, 1824 E. 8th St., Jeffersonville
JEFF 11, 11A, 12: Northaven Elementary School, 1907 Oakridge Drive, Jeffersonville
JEFF 13, 23, 24: Jeffersonville High School, 2315 Allison Lane, Jeffersonville
JEFF 14: Thomas Jefferson Elementary, 2710 Hamburg Pike, Jeffersonville
JEFF 15, 16, 17: River Valley Middle School, 2220 Charlestown New Albany Road, Jeffersonville
JEFF18, 25: St. Stephen Baptist Church, 2701 Veterans Parkway, Jeffersonville
JEFF 20: Cook United Methodist Church, 2915 Walford Drive, Jeffersonville
JEFF 21, 22: Riverside Elementary School: 17 Laurel Lane, Jeffersonville
JEFF 27: Clarksville Fire Station, 404 Hale Road, Clarksville
JEFF 30, 31, 32: Safe Harbor Community Church, 435 W. Stansifer Ave., Clarksville
JEFF 33, 34, 35: Clarksville High School, 800 Dr. Dot Lewis Drive, Clarksville
JEFF 36, 37, 38: Clarksville Middle School, 101 Ettel Lane, Clarksville
JEFF 39, 40, 41: Parkwood Elementary School, 748 Spicewood Dr., Clarksville
JEFF 42: Clarksville Town Hall, 2000 Broadway, Clarksville
MONR 1, 2, 3: Henryville High School, 213 N. Ferguson St., Henryville
OREG 1: New Market School, New Market Road, Marysville
OWEN 1: Hibernia Christian Church, 5818 Blue Ridge Road, Charlestown
SC-C 43: R.E.M.C. Building, 7810 Highway 60, Sellersburg
SLVR 1, 2, 3: American Legion Post 204, 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg
SLVR 4, 5, 6, 7: Silver Creek High School, 557 Renz Ave., Sellersburg
UNIO 1: Restoration Christian Church, 11515 Highway 31, Sellersburg
UTIC 1, 4: Utica Town Hall, 107 N. 4th St., Jeffersonville
UTIC 2, JC 19: Greater Clark Administration Building, 2112 Utica Sellersburg Road, Jeffersonville
UTIC 3: Jeffersonville Fire Department (Station 4), 5311 State Highway 62, Jeffersonville
WASH 1: New Washington High School, 226 State Road 62 North, New Washington
WOOD 1, 2: Borden Town Hall, 129 West Street, Borden
WOOD 3: Saint John’s School, 8409 St. John Road, Starlight
