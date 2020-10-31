Early vote Oct. 30 – 1

A line stretched along the Clark County courthouse for most of Friday as early voters cast their ballots.

SOUTHERN INDIANA — In the first two hours Clark County Voter Registration was open Friday, more than 500 people voted early on one of the last full days to do so before election day.

At 11:15 a.m., voter registration staff member Chris Fitzgerald said there had been 544 voters. At 2 p.m., that was almost double.

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” Clark County Clerk Susan Popp said Friday afternoon. “We’ve already voted well over 1,000 so far.”

Clark County early voters cast their ballots in this voting tent Friday, situated in the courtyard of the Clark County municipal building on Court Avenue. As of 2 p.m. there had already been more than 25,000 people vote early by mail or in person, closing in on the primary’s roughly 27,000 total including election day.

Before noon, there had been approximately 24,800 early votes cast — 16,142 of those people who had voted in person, with nearly 9,000 mail-in absentee ballots received. Another 1,000 absentee ballots were outstanding as of Friday. As of 2 p.m. they had surpassed 25,000 early votes, more than a quarter of all registered voters in the county and close to the 27,000 total votes cast in the June primary.

“What we’re hearing nationally is a record number of early voting,” Popp said. “Clark County can definitely be part of those numbers; it is historic.”

A line of voters stretched around the Clark County courthouse at noon, the only place for in-person early voting in Clark County. As the afternoon wore on, the line grew. Popp said they had been getting people through in about 30 to 35 minutes, using the tent set up in the building’s courtyard to allow for voting at a safe distance.

“Everyone is wanting to participate,” Popp said. “It seems like we have a lot of new voters.

“We’re very enthusiastic in the voter registration office...you really get a feel for democracy. People want to be heard. To me, that’s good good news for America.”

Floyd County has had two vote centers for early in-person voting the past two weeks — one in New Albany and one in Floyds Knobs. As of noon, the New Albany site at the Floyd County 4-H Fairgrounds had already seen more than 400 voters for the day.

In Floyd County, the New Albany vote center at the Floyd County 4-H Fairgrounds had more than 400 voters by noon. A request to Floyd County Voter Registration for early vote totals wasn’t answered, as staff worked hard to keep up with processing votes.

VOTING TIMES (Early and election day)

Clark County

Early voting Sat. Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Monday, Nov. 2 from 9 a.m. to noon at Clark County Voter Registration, 501 E. Court Ave., Jeffersonville

Election day, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at voters’ polling sites.

Floyd County

Early voting Saturday, Oct. 31 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Monday, Nov. 2 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Floyd County 4-H Fairgrounds (2810 Green Valley Rd., New Albany) or Valley View Golf Course (3748 Lawrence Banet Rd., Floyds Knobs)

Election day, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at any one of the 10 voting centers in Floyd County.

What to bring:

• Non-expired photo ID issued by the state of Indiana or the U.S. government; ID must have same name as voter registration

• Mask

• Cell phones/ other devices OK as long as they’re not loud/disruptive

Not allowed:

• Electioneering: wearing or displaying any messages expressing support or opposition to a party or candidate

Who is allowed in polling places?

• Voters casting ballots and their accompanying children if younger than 18

• Precinct election officials

• Deputy election commissioners

• Challengers, watchers and poll book holders with credentials

• A person authorized to assist a voter

• Voting system mechanic

• County chair or vice chair of a political party, with credentials, unless running for office

• Secretary of State of Indiana

Who is NOT allowed in polling places?

In early afternoon, Clark County early voters waited in line around 35 minutes. As the day drew to a close, that wait time went up a bit, one voter said.

• A precinct committee person (unless they carry challenger, watcher or poll book holder credentials)

• A party volunteer

• An elected official (unless they are voting)

WHERE TO VOTE

FLOYD COUNTY

In Floyd County, early voting is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31 and 8 a.m. to noon Monday, Nov. 2 at two locations:

Floyd County 4-H Fairgrounds, 2810 Green Valley Road, New Albany

Valley View Golf Course, 3748 Lawrence Banet Road, Floyds Knobs

Floyd County voters can vote at any of the county’s vote centers on Election Day. The following vote centers will be open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Floyd County:

Floyd County 4-H Fairgrounds, 2810 Green Valley Road, New Albany

Valley View Golf Course, 3748 Lawrence Banet Road, Floyds Knobs

New Albany High School, 1020 Vincennes Street, New Albany

Prosser Career Education Center, 4202 Charlestown Road, New Albany

Scribner Middle School, 910 Old Vincennes Road, New Albany

Education Support Center, 2801 Grant Line Road, New Albany

Floyd Central High School, 6575 Old Vincennes Road, Floyds Knobs

Georgetown Elementary School, 8800 High Street, Georgetown

Greenville Elementary School, 7025 Cross Street, Greenville

CLARK COUNTY

Clark County Voter Registration has used this outdoor tent for early voting in both the primary and general elections this year, to safeguard against the spread of COVID-19. 

In Clark County, early voting is available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31 at the Clark County Courthouse at 501 E. Court Ave. in Jeffersonville. Voters will cast their ballots at their designated precincts on Election Day:

BETH 1: Bethlehem School, Number One School House Square, Bethlehem

CARR 1: Carr Township Community Building, 8402 Highway 111 (next to fire station), Memphis

CHAS 1, 2, 3: Charlestown High School, 1 Pirate Place, Charlestown

CHAS 4, 5: Charlestown Middle School, 8804 High Jackson Road, Charlestown

CHAS 6, 7: Clark County 4-H Center, 9608 Highway 62, Charlestown

CHAS 8: Community Tabernacle Church, South Chestnut St., Otisco

JEFF 1, 2: First Presbyterian Church, 222 Walnut St., Jeffersonville

JEFF 3: Spring Hill School: 201 W. 15th St., Jeffersonville

JEFF 4, 5: Maple Elementary: 429 Division St., Jeffersonville

JEFF 6, 8: Community Action Building: 1613 E. 8th St., Jeffersonville

JEFF 7: Parkview Middle School, 1600 Brigman Ave., Jeffersonville

JEFF 9: Sacred Heart School, 1824 E. 8th St., Jeffersonville

JEFF 11, 11A, 12: Northaven Elementary School, 1907 Oakridge Drive, Jeffersonville

JEFF 13, 23, 24: Jeffersonville High School, 2315 Allison Lane, Jeffersonville

JEFF 14: Thomas Jefferson Elementary, 2710 Hamburg Pike, Jeffersonville

JEFF 15, 16, 17: River Valley Middle School, 2220 Charlestown New Albany Road, Jeffersonville

JEFF18, 25: St. Stephen Baptist Church, 2701 Veterans Parkway, Jeffersonville

JEFF 20: Cook United Methodist Church, 2915 Walford Drive, Jeffersonville

JEFF 21, 22: Riverside Elementary School: 17 Laurel Lane, Jeffersonville

JEFF 27: Clarksville Fire Station, 404 Hale Road, Clarksville

JEFF 30, 31, 32: Safe Harbor Community Church, 435 W. Stansifer Ave., Clarksville

JEFF 33, 34, 35: Clarksville High School, 800 Dr. Dot Lewis Drive, Clarksville

JEFF 36, 37, 38: Clarksville Middle School, 101 Ettel Lane, Clarksville

JEFF 39, 40, 41: Parkwood Elementary School, 748 Spicewood Dr., Clarksville

JEFF 42: Clarksville Town Hall, 2000 Broadway, Clarksville

MONR 1, 2, 3: Henryville High School, 213 N. Ferguson St., Henryville

OREG 1: New Market School, New Market Road, Marysville

OWEN 1: Hibernia Christian Church, 5818 Blue Ridge Road, Charlestown

SC-C 43: R.E.M.C. Building, 7810 Highway 60, Sellersburg

SLVR 1, 2, 3: American Legion Post 204, 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg

SLVR 4, 5, 6, 7: Silver Creek High School, 557 Renz Ave., Sellersburg

UNIO 1: Restoration Christian Church, 11515 Highway 31, Sellersburg

UTIC 1, 4: Utica Town Hall, 107 N. 4th St., Jeffersonville

UTIC 2, JC 19: Greater Clark Administration Building, 2112 Utica Sellersburg Road, Jeffersonville

UTIC 3: Jeffersonville Fire Department (Station 4), 5311 State Highway 62, Jeffersonville

WASH 1: New Washington High School, 226 State Road 62 North, New Washington

WOOD 1, 2: Borden Town Hall, 129 West Street, Borden

WOOD 3: Saint John’s School, 8409 St. John Road, Starlight

