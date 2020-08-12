SOUTHERN INDIANA — Three districts in Clark and Floyd counties are now in session after delaying the start of school by two weeks.
The New Albany-Floyd County Consolidated School Corp., Silver Creek Community School Corp. and Borden-Henryville School Corp. started school Wednesday with new protocols in place for social distancing, sanitation and other safety measures. All three districts are offering both in-person and virtual learning options.
Greater Clark County Schools started classes two weeks ago, and Clarksville Community Schools began last week. In Clark County, there have been positive COVID-19 cases reported at Clarksville High School, Rock Creek Community Academy and multiple schools in Greater Clark since schools reopened.
NEW ALBANY-FLOYD COUNTY
The morning announcements on the first day of school at Mt. Tabor Elementary in New Albany were a reminder that this will be a very different type of school year. As principal Scott Hughes welcomed students and staff back over the intercom, he asked them remember guidelines for social distancing, mask wearing, handwashing and other safety protocols.
“What is very important this year — of course, we tell you guys this every year — if you are sick, we want you to stay home and get well,” he said. “We’ll miss having you here at school, but again, if you are sick, we want you to stay home and get well. Your teachers will talk to you about some other things, but know that we are doing everything we can to keep everyone safe and healthy here at Mt. Tabor.”
As Brea Martin dropped off her 7-year-old son, Jermaine, at Mt. Tabor Elementary Wednesday morning, she was feeling anxious, she said. She is excited that kids are returning to school, but she is worried about what lies ahead.
“I’m nervous, actually, just about corona and him being able to do social distancing and him being able to leave the mask on,” she said. “It’s a lot of concerns.”
NAFC switched to a hybrid schedule for grades 7 through 12 involving two blocks of students alternating between in-person classes and eLearning on certain days, so only half of the students enrolled in traditional learning were at school in-person Wednesday.
NAFC Superintendent Brad Snyder said as he walked through New Albany High School when students arrived Wednesday morning, he was pleased with what he observed, and he feels good about the start of the school year.
“It’s pretty much as you’d expect — you walk around the school, and you see the masks, and I think every kid had their own personal mask on, which is good,” Snyder said. “And half the kids in the building makes a difference — it’s unusual for the first day. With the normal-size enrollment and half of them in there, it feels appropriate.”
This year, the first day of school included the “added complexity” of beginning both in-person and virtual instruction, Snyder said, and a number of people are still changing their mind about which option to choose. About 21% of students are enrolled in virtual learning.
“It’s the first day of school, and like all first days of school, we have to get the right people in the right place at the right times, and day two will be better,” Snyder said.
SILVER CREEK
Silver Creek Interim Superintendent Clemen Perez-Lloyd said she has felt nervous and uncertain about the start of school, but on Wednesday morning, she was optimistic as she walked through the hallways of schools and stopped by classrooms.
“All kids had masks, all teachers had a mask, they were following orders,” she said. “For the first day where there is a lot of confusion with the schedules and things, I think our students and staff did phenomenal — they did their best. I was able to talk to some of the kids and just keep encouraging them to do what is best to protect themselves and protect others, because we want to stay open.”
Perez-Lloyd stresses the importance of students and staff following the safety guidelines the district has put in place, including protocols for social distancing, masks, sanitation and self-screening.
“Rules can be rules, but they are no good unless you follow them,” she said.
In addition to the challenge of reopening schools amid the pandemic, Silver Creek is also starting the year as a new school district — the Silver Creek and Borden-Henryville districts were formed July 1 after splitting from West Clark Community Schools.
About 20% of Silver Creek students are enrolled in virtual learning, according to Perez-Lloyd.
Sandy Meyers, principal at Silver Creek Elementary, said it has been overwhelming to get back to school, but she is happy to be back and see kids as they came through the doors Wednesday morning.
As students returned to school, changes included one-way traffic in the hallways, eating lunch in their classrooms and distanced desks in classrooms. Face shields were purchased for staff and students.
“Kids are pretty resilient, and they’re following the rules, and that’s a good thing,” Meyers said.
BORDEN-HENRYVILLE
Borden-Henryville Interim Superintendent Sam Gardner started his day Wednesday morning at the Henryville campus as students arrived at school.
“It looks like people were wearing masks when they were supposed to be wearing masks,” he said. “We had some extra care in terms of students getting off the bus so they didn’t all get off at the same time, so there was a probably a little delay getting kids off the bus into school, but it looks like they all did so safely.”
It felt good to get kids back to school, Gardner said, and the district is trying to make schools “the safest, most comfortable place” as possible.
“I know we have to be very cautious and ready to handle situations as they come up, but I’m glad to be back at school,” he said. “The students seem comfortable, and it was pretty much normal except for masks and distancing.”
About 250 students, 12 to 13% of the total number enrolled, are participating in virtual learning, and they will be signing into the virtual academy system over the next few days, according to Gardner. Both Silver Creek and Borden-Henryville still are waiting on the arrival of Chromebooks that will be distributed to students. The orders were delayed due to high demand.
Dave Rarick, director of operations, safety and communications at Borden-Henryville, said kids were complying with safety protocols such as wearing masks, and he was happy with how the day went as students returned to classes.
“The kids were very excited,” he said. “I saw lots of smiles through masks — you can tell when kids are excited.”
The district is encouraging parents to drive their kids to and from school so there will be fewer students on the buses to allow for more distancing. Each principal has been working throughout the summer to develop re-entry plans for buildings and to “think of the things no one thinks about in terms of social distancing,” according to Rarick.
“It’s such a new year with so many different nuances. I think the staff, teachers and principals have really done a good job implementing the plan,” he said.
