SOUTHERN INDIANA — Leading up to the boom of fireworks on the Fourth of July is the cha-ching of cash registers in Southern Indiana fireworks stores.
Cake-style fireworks are the best sellers at both Powder Keg Fireworks in Jeffersonville and Pyro City Fireworks in Clarksville this year.
"Our 500-gram cakes are going to be what we mostly sell just because we have a lot of great deals on those and they’re really good for finale pieces as well," said Hannah Morris with Powder Keg. "We have our zippers, so those are going to be a big finale piece, and then our mortars of course, everybody loves those."
Morris said Powder Keg has been in business for about the past 20 years and usually gets busiest just ahead of the Fourth.
"We have been slow but we are ready for our rush to hit this weekend when everybody is going to go crazy," she said.
Themed fireworks, with creative names, are popular.
"We have our Zombie House, which is a really unique one," Morris said. "And we also have our War Games, which has been a best-seller for 10 years."
She said people need to keep safety in mind when enjoying those products.
"Definitely watch where you light, use long lighters," she said. "Never stand on top of them. Never hold the Roman candles, as much as you want to. And don't throw the bottle rockets at anyone."
Pyro City Fireworks Manager Mike Kimzey echoes Morris' sentiments about safety.
"The best thing for fireworks safety is to wear your eye protection, use a candle-style lighter....(and) also have a water hose or at least a bucket of water handy or close," he said.
He said Pyro City offers a large variety of fireworks at different and competitive price points.
"There's categories (of fireworks)," he said. "You've got artillery, which are single shots at a time. Multi-shot cakes where you light them once and they have multiple shots. You have fountains that stay close to the ground, and then you have novelty, which is kind of all the kid stuff. You have poppers and parachutes and the hens laying eggs."
Pyro City also has popular, creative firework selections. People can scan the barcodes on the box of the fireworks to see a video of how they look in real life.
"This year (the popular options) are Gunfighters from Hell, Thunder Mania, Tweaked Out and if I picked another one it'd probably be High Falutin'."
For Pyro City the Fourth of July is the busiest fireworks holiday of the year.
"(Come) Monday and Tuesday we'll all be exhausted and we'll be out of carts and we'll be out of parking spots," he said. "It will be madness."
Back at Powder Keg, longtime customer Marie Gilroy is filling her cart with fireworks.
She said her family has been shopping at the Jeffersonville business for years.
"We've been doing it since I was a little kid, I would come here with my parents when I was like 5," she said. "We've been coming here for years. It's a little nostalgic I guess."
