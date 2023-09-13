SOUTHERN INDIANA — When Rock Creek Community Academy students donate $2 so they don't have to wear school uniforms on Wednesdays they're doing more than just donning their favorite clothes to school.
Students at the K-12 charter school are helping other kids in Southern Indiana get Christmas presents and holiday meals by donating non-profit Miles for Merry Miracles.
Miles for Merry Miracles is just one of many charities in Clark, Floyd and Harrison counties that people can donate to Thursday as part of Give for Good Louisville.
The donation drive is celebrating a decade in operation on Sept. 14 and people can go to https://www.giveforgoodlouisville.org/ until midnight Thursday to give back to groups that help so many people in the region.
"(Give for Good Louisville) is about giving. We are really excited because it's our tenth anniversary. Over 137,000 people have contributed (more than) $50 million to organizations on the Kentucky and Indiana sides," said Community Foundation of Louisville Vice President of Marketing and Communications Valerie Sickles.
Sickles said Churchill Downs is sponsoring the Greatest Two Minutes in Giving event this year as part of Give for Good Louisville, and $150,000 from the racetrack will be up for grabs, a nod to the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby next spring.
Last year New Albany's York Academy of Discovery won $20,000 as part of that promotion, and Sickles said it allowed the group to have the funds for two years of outreach.
"Give for Good Louisville provides revenue for these non-profits," Sickles said. "For some of these small groups these funds are a huge part of paying for their operations. More than 550 organizations are participating and many are repeat customers. This is a cost-effective way to raise funds for these organizations.
The Caesar's Foundation of Floyd County is also offering $20,000 in funding to match some donations given on Thursday.
Rock Creek Dean of Students Jennifer Brown said the school has been raising money for the non-profit for years as part of Give for Good.
"We spend our entire first semester raising money for Miles of Merry Miracles, all the way up until Christmas break. Every Wednesday our students are allowed to pay $2 to dress down," Brown said. "...we do different things but the biggest thing is to dress down."
Brown said the school, which focuses on character-building, is in the business of kids and tries to support families in the area in any way they can.
"We have a big character counts program here, so 20 minutes of our day every single day is some kind of character development," she said. "...our Student Council, our National Honors Society members are very involved with Miles for Merry Miracles."
Those students include senior Isaac Majors, who helps collect the money on dress down days.
"I think it's important because you can express people's interests in the clothes people wear and the styles they like," Majors said, adding typically he sees anywhere from 300 to 500 students in the upper grades donating.
Brown said about 700 students in all grades participate in the funding drive.
Miles for Merry Miracles has participated in Give For Good Louisville for the past seven years and has raised more than $53,000 through 418 gifts and 415 donors, including match dollars.
"We've been so lucky, because it would take us a whole lot more work and wouldn't be as impactful if we didn't have that program," said Miles For Merry Miracles Youth Program Director Teresa Hebert. "They give us a lot of contacts and media tips."
The goal is to raise $16,000 for the organization as part of this year's Give for Good Louisville.
Local businesses can take part in Give For Good Louisville as well.
Dale Family Dentistry Office Manager Kim Young said the dental practice has been participating in an office-wide event for the past few years for Give For Good.
On Give For Good day she sends out reminders to people who work there about donating to local causes.
"We believe in doing things for charity," she said. "We usually do a food collection every year as well. This is one way for us to give back, by giving our donations, even if it's $10. We can give it and help someone in need. All those funds add up in the end."
To give to participating Southern Indiana organizations, go to https://www.giveforgoodlouisville.org/search
