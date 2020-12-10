SOUTHERN INDIANA — Southern Indiana health officials have been preparing for the endorsement made Thursday evening by a U.S. government advisory panel for Emergency Use Authorization of the vaccine from Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech.
After a daylong meeting Thursday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, voted 17-4 with one abstention toward emergency use of the vaccine for widespread use in adults and teenagers 16 and older, the Associated Press reported.
Next, the FDA has to give final approval.
When the FDA gives that approval — which it’s expected to do in the coming days — Southern Indiana hospitals expect to begin immunizations as early as next week on the first tier of candidates.
“We have been actively working on our immunization location, actively been working on storage and handling and actively working on scheduling,” said Dr. Klaus Boel, chief medical officer at Clark Memorial Health in Jeffersonville, ahead of the committee’s approval Thursday. The hospital was prepositioned by Indiana health officials last month to be one of five hospitals in the state to initially store the Pfizer vaccine, based primarily on the hospital’s capability to store it at the needed ultracold temperatures.
Pfizer has said it will have about 25 million doses of the two-shot vaccine for the U.S. by the end of December, Associated Press reported. But initial supplies will be limited and reserved primarily for health care workers and nursing home residents, with other vulnerable groups next in line until the shots become widely available on demand, something that will probably not happen until the spring.
Experts estimate at least 70% of the U.S. population will have to be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity, the point at which the virus can be held in check.
In accordance with the tiered system outlined in federal guidelines, the first round of vaccinations in Indiana will be offered to front line healthcare workers in contact with COVID-19 patients or who care for at-risk populations.
Clark County, which will also be in charge of vaccinating hospital staff in Scott and Jefferson counties, is expected to be able to give 1,950 people their first dose in the initial batch, Boel said. The Pfizer vaccine requires a second dose three weeks later, which will be shipped accordingly.
Floyd County, which is expected to receive 975 initial doses, will also be in charge of immunizations for the hospital staff in Harrison and Washington counties, Brian Cox, director of Emergency Management at Baptist Health Floyd said Thursday afternoon.
“I’m just kind of waiting for it to get here; a lot of planning has gone into it,” Cox said. “Indiana has been very forward-thinking in preparing for this and how it’s going to be distributed so I’m confident we’re going to pull it off and get a lot of of people vaccinated. It will help the state beat COVID.”
Clark Memorial has established a vaccination clinic that Boel said will be able to accommodate up to 45 people per hour. Floyd County will have an outdoor, drive-up vaccination clinic, which Cox said will be able to handle 10 to 12 patients an hour over the 12-hour days.
In both cases, patients must register through third-party site Zotec Partners to schedule their immunization.
“This is all predicated on everything moving through the process as it is supposed to,” Boel said early Thursday, of the emergency authorization process. “At any given step there can be a delay that we don’t have control over.”
Based on Boel’s role as a practicing pediatrician and as chief medical officer of the hospital, it’s likely that he’ll be among the first round of people presented with the vaccine — a day he’s ready for.
“I’ll be first in line if I’m eligible,” he said, adding that while he understands some people have shown hesitance with the vaccination, “I’ve been following the process pretty closely and read about the type of vaccine that Pfizer is using,” he said.
“My comfort level with this vaccine is very good, understanding the science behind it and understanding the process.”
Clinical trials involving more than 44,000 participants show an effectiveness rate of more than 90%, but during the Thursday committee meeting, the FDA’s advisers stressed it is not yet clear if the vaccine can stop the silent, symptomless spread that accounts for up to half of cases.
“Even though the individual efficacy of this vaccine is very, very, very high, you really as of right now do not have any evidence” that it will lower transmission, said Dr. Patrick Moore of the University of Pittsburgh, Associated Press reported. He urged Pfizer to take additional steps to answer that question.
If there are more doses in the initial batch than frontline healthcare staff who are ready to take it, that may open up room for some people in the other tiers — other healthcare staff, at-risk populations and essential workers — to be vaccinated sooner.
The UK became the first nation in the world to begin widespread use of the vaccine, and Canadian health officials Wednesday approved its emergency use.
