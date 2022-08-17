Southern Indiana Rehabilitation Hospital, a medical rehabilitation hospital in New Albany, has been recognized by CARF International, a nonprofit accreditor of health and human service programs. The hospital received a three-year accreditation from CARF for three of its programs:
• Inpatient Rehabilitation Programs — Hospital (Adults),
• Inpatient Rehabilitation Programs — Hospital: Brain Injury Specialty Program (Adults), and
• Inpatient Rehabilitation Programs — Hospital: Stroke Specialty Program (Adults).
The latest accreditation is among several consecutive three-year accreditations that CARF has granted to Southern Indiana Rehabilitation Hospital. Continued accreditation represents the hospital’s ongoing, voluntary commitment to delivering programs and services that are guided by internationally recognized standards and current best practices.
As a CARF-accredited hospital, Southern Indiana Rehabilitation Hospital has participated in a rigorous review process. The hospital has consistently proven to a team of surveyors that its programs and services are measurable, accountable, and of the highest quality.
“CARF accreditation is so important to our hospital,” said Melissa Donnell, MSN, MBA, RN, the hospital’s chief nursing officer. “Our CARF-accredited programs demonstrate that we are qualified, dedicated, and innovatively engaged in serving our patients and community with exceptional care. There’s no greater reward than seeing patients succeed and exceed their goals because of our specialty programs.”
Jill Bosa, MHA, OTR, who serves as the hospital’s CEO, added, “I am so very proud of the team here at Southern Indiana Rehabilitation Hospital. This accreditation decision represents the highest level of accreditation that can be given to an organization and shows the hospital’s substantial compliance with CARF standards. I congratulate our team on their hard work and continuous commitment to providing quality care and programming.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.