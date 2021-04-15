Clark County
Indiana Department of Transportation contractor MAC Construction plans to close the right lane of Interstate 65 northbound near Henryville (mile-marker 19) starting Monday, April, 19, to complete concrete patching. The closure will remain in place for up to two days to allow the concrete time to set and cure.
Following the right lane closure, crews will move to the left lane of I-65 Northbound at the same location to complete asphalt patching. All work is expected to be completed by Friday, April 23.
All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.
Floyd, Harrison counties
Indiana Department of Transportation contractor E&B Paving Inc. plans to begin widening work along Indiana 111 next week ahead of slide repair and paving projects in Floyd and Harrison counties.
About 1,000 feet of shoulder will be widened on the west side of the roadway between 7 Mile Lane and Caesars Southern Indiana Casino to accommodate a traffic shift during the slide repair that is scheduled to begin in early June and continue through the fall. The repair consists of driving 2,000 feet of sheet piling and installing a soil nail wall along the Ohio River. Indiana 111 will remain open while this work is in progress.
In early May patching, milling and paving is expected to begin on Indiana 111 between the Floyd-Harrison county line and Indiana 211. This is part of a $3.2-million contract that also includes resurfacing between the county line and Corydon Pike. Patching is scheduled this summer on the second section of road. Paving will follow in the fall or next spring, depending on completion of the slide repair and weather. All patching and resurfacing work will be completed under lane closures with flagging.
Rehabilitation work is in progress at the Indiana 111 bridge over French Creek in Floyd County. The project is being completed under single-lane closures with a temporary traffic signal. The signal is expected to remain in place through mid-June, weather permitting.
East End Crossing maintenance work
On April 16, crews will be sweeping the roadway from mile-marker 8.78 on Indiana 265 to mile-marker 37.8 on Kentucky 841 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Work will take place on both sides of the road and in both directions.
Bridge sweeping operations will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 17 and conclude by 5 p.m. Bridge sweeping will be a moving operation on both sides of the road in both directions to remove dirt and debris. All work will be performed between mile-marker 8.78 on Indiana 265 and mile-marker 37.8 on Kentucky 841.
SR 62 in roundabouts
Crews will be performing bridge work on the nights of April 19 and 20 between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. with lane closures affecting Indiana 62 in the roundabouts. Work will involve both directions of travel on SR 62 and both sides of the road, one lane at a time while maintenance is performed on the bridges crossing SR 62. Closures will be short-duration closures but may be repeated over the two-night period.
Port Road Roundabout
Crews will be replacing street lightbulbs in the Port Road Roundabout on the nights of April 19 or 20, between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. This work will involve a short-duration closure of northbound traffic up to 15 minutes. Flaggers will be positioned at the closure point to stop traffic until crews can change out the light and ensure proper operation.
All East End Crossing bridges
Crews will be performing nighttime bridge washing activities on all the bridges on the East End Crossing, beginning at 7 p.m. on Sunday, April 18, and continuing nightly until Friday, April 23, at 6 a.m. Work will be performed from mile-marker 8.78 on Indiana 265 to mile-marker 37.8 on Kentucky 841. This will require working on both sides of the road in both directions during this weeklong maintenance operation. It will be a moving operation affecting only one location and direction at a time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.